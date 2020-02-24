TEATT Minister ‘severely ill’, undergoing surgeries abroad | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (TEAT) Melissa Arindell-Doncher has been out of office for a while as she has been ill and is presently undergoing surgeries abroad.

“While on a short planned vacation, Minister TEATT Mrs. Arrindell-Doncher fell severely ill and has been hospitalized for some time,” Arrindell-Doncher said in an invited comment from The Daily Herald issued via Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

“She is currently undergoing a series of surgeries. As a result she had to remain abroad under special medical care and is expected to make a full recovery, hoping to rejoin her family in St. Maarten soon as we continue to pray for her recovery,” the statement read.

In the meantime, Minister of Health, Labour and Social Affairs VSA Pamela Gordon-Carty has been handling the affairs of Ministry of TEATT in the interim, awaiting the swearing in of the new Council of Ministers.

