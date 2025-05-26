TEATT Ministry to review economic, social impact of Soul Beach Festival | THE DAILY HERALD

The TEATT Ministry will be conducting a review to assess the economic and social impact of the recently-concluded Soul Beach Music Festival. In photo: TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten (centre) with Cedric the entertainer (right) and Soul Beach Festival Productions CEO Mark Adkins (left).

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) will be conducting a review to assess the economic and social impact of the recently-concluded Soul Beach Music Festival, which made a highly anticipated return to St. Maarten after years of absence.

TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten praised the success of the festival and congratulated those involved in bringing it back to the island. “This past weekend reminded us of the power of music and culture to bring people together while driving tangible economic activity,” she said in a press release on Sunday. “From our hotels to our restaurants, car rentals, tour operators and nightlife there was a renewed sense of energy and opportunity.”

The Ministry’s review will include post-event visitor surveys and take into account factors such as pricing, customer service, accommodations, transportation and complaints. The goal is to gather meaningful feedback to help St. Maarten continue positioning itself as a premier Caribbean destination.

Heyliger-Marten also acknowledged the work of essential personnel and volunteers who contributed to the event’s success. “Your professionalism and dedication did not go unnoticed,” she said, extending special thanks to the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM, Volunteer Corps St. Maarten VKS, Ministry of Justice personnel, and volunteers from organisations like the Red Cross.

She said Soul Beach demonstrated the island’s potential to grow its entertainment-based tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector. She confirmed that TEATT will continue exploring ways to expand the local event calendar and extend the tourism season.

“To every visitor who chose St. Maarten – we thank you. Your time here means everything to our people and our economy. We hope the warmth of our island stays with you long after you’ve left, and we look forward to welcoming you back again and again,” said Heyliger-Marten.

She said TEATT’s mission includes diversifying economic opportunities and encouraging sustainable growth. “We recognise that events like Soul Beach are not just entertainment, they are opportunities – opportunities to generate income, create jobs, and uplift communities. It is our hope that this and similar efforts will yield a return on investment that not only benefits government but, more importantly, brings lasting value to the people of St. Maarten.”

