TEATT partners with Smart Concepts 721 for virtual concierge service for tourists | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister Heyliger-Marten signing the agreement with Smart Concepts 721 BV CEO Michael Jeffrey.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication (TEATT) has entered into a partnership with Smart Concepts 721 BV to implement a virtual concierge service across hundreds of vacation rental properties on the island.

A press release from TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten said this “state-of-the-art information portal will revolutionize how tourists access essential information about St. Maarten, enhancing their travel experience while ensuring their safety during emergencies.”

The virtual concierge service, already installed in numerous vacation rental properties, offers an interactive platform for tourists to explore everything the island has to offer. From property amenities to dining, shopping, and local attractions, the portal serves as a one-stop resource for visitors, according to the release. Additionally, the service includes an on-demand Tourism News broadcast, a calendar of island events, and personalised welcome messages from the TEATT Ministry.

A key feature of the partnership is the integration of an emergency broadcast system, which will enable the government to disseminate critical information to tourists during natural disasters.

Through real-time push notifications, the TEATT Ministry can now communicate simultaneously with visitors staying in hundreds of rental properties across the island – a capability previously unavailable. This system ensures that tourists are informed before, during and after emergencies, enhancing their safety and preparedness.

According to the release, St. Maarten is the first Caribbean island to implement such a comprehensive system, a significant step forward in leveraging technology to improve tourist engagement and safety.

The virtual concierge service has been in development for the past two years, with overwhelmingly positive feedback from both guests and property hosts, according to the release. CEO Michael Jeffrey and Sales Manager Margaret Marlin look forward to growing St. Maarten Virtual Concierge island-wide.

Heyliger-Marten emphasised the importance of this initiative, saying, “As the vacation rental market continues to grow, it is crucial that we provide our visitors with the tools they need to stay informed and safe. This partnership with Smart Concepts 721 BV allows us to utilise cutting-edge technology to enhance the tourist experience while ensuring their well-being. It is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in tourism.”

Among the first events to be promoted through the portal are the 2025 St. Maarten Carnival and the Soul Beach Music Festival.

The TEATT Minister urges visitors and stakeholders to experience the new service, which she said underscores St. Maarten’s position as a forward-thinking and tourist-friendly destination.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/teatt-partners-with-smart-concepts-721-for-virtual-concierge-service-for-tourists