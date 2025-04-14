TEATT reaffirms zero-tolerance on illegal vending at Simpson Bay Beach | THE DAILY HERALD

Inspectorate of TEATT responded to a complaint concerning unlicensed commercial activity on the beach.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT) has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on unauthorised vending, following an enforcement action on Simpson Bay Beach last week.

On Tuesday, April 8, the Inspectorate of TEATT responded to a complaint concerning unlicensed commercial activity on the beach. The individual involved, previously flagged for similar violations, was again found operating without the required permits. Despite multiple warnings, the person refused to cease operations or comply with lawful instructions from the Inspectorate.

Due to the individual’s refusal to cooperate and lack of valid identification, the matter was escalated. Assistance from the Ministry of Justice was requested, and law enforcement officers responded swiftly. The individual was removed from the area and detained in accordance with immigration and public safety protocols.

While the Inspectorate of TEATT does not enforce immigration law, the ministry stressed the importance of inter-agency collaboration. TEATT continues to work closely with the Ministry of Justice, Immigration and Police to ensure unified responses when multiple laws are being breached.

“This incident highlights our unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting the interests of compliant businesses, and maintaining public order,” the ministry stated. “We remind all vendors and entrepreneurs that adherence to licensing and permit regulations is not optional.”

The TEATT Ministry also emphasised that strict enforcement measures are essential to safeguarding St. Maarten’s reputation as a safe, well-regulated destination for both residents and visitors.

