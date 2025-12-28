Teen Times delivers wrapped gifts and school supplies to Leaders for Change | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Members of youth newspaper Teen Times gathered at The Daily Herald on Saturday to wrap more than 800 school supply and toy items collected in a donation drive the previous week.

The group later delivered the wrapped items to Leaders for Change Foundation, which will coordinate distribution in districts across St. Maarten.

Teen Times’ fourth annual Toy and School Supplies Drive, entitled, “Put A Smile on the Face of a Child”, was executed in three phases. It is considered one of Teen Times’ signature annual projects.

Phase one took place a week ago, when Teen Times’ members collected donated items from shoppers at Super City on Bush Road, which has partnered with Teen Times since the start of the project.

Phase two took place on Saturday, when Teen Times’ members gathered from noon to 5:00pm to wrap the school supplies and toys, then delivered the items to Leaders for Change.

“Leaders for Change is active in the community year-round and is closely connected with families in need, not only during the holiday season,” Teen Times said in a press release. “The organisation has spearheaded multiple initiatives, including food and clothing drives, to support community members.”

Phase three of the Teen Times project will include accompanying Leaders for Change during distribution.

Teen Times Coordinator Rochelayne Rommy-Richardson said that while the project is important to the group, the distribution phase teaches bigger life lessons.

“When youth take part in drives for families who need support, they learn that service is a responsibility. They see gratitude up close, they understand that kindness can be organised, consistent and respectful. They also learn humility, empathy and discretion, because real giving means protecting people’s dignity while showing up for them,” she said. “We don’t do this to get attention, we do it because we are passionate about the young people in our care developing into solid citizens of St. Maarten by giving and volunteering now and well into their future.”

Teen Times complimented Leaders for Change for its work in the community and pledged to support the organisation “whenever and however” it can.

Teen Times also thanked the “entire community who stepped up and showed up to make the project a success.”

