Teen Times presents parliamentary proposal to MP Chris Wever for performing arts centre | THE DAILY HERALD

Teen Times group presenting the proposal to MP Chris Wever.

PHILIPSBURG–Teen Times, one of St. Maarten’s most influential youth organisations, has taken another step in advocating for youth with the submission of its sixth parliamentary proposal, this time for a performing arts centre, to Member of Parliament (MP) Chris Wever.

The group has requested that Wever advance the initiative through the relevant ministries, government departments and Parliament. They said they are willing to provide input throughout the process.

The 20-page proposal outlines a vision for a purpose-built national facility that would anchor youth development, cultural education and the creative economy on St. Maarten. Teen Times said the proposal represents almost three decades of advocacy for such a centre, dating back to the group’s formation in 1996.

“A performing arts centre is more than a stage,” Teen Times said. “It is a place where children and families gather, where culture is taught and performed, and where the next generation can dream beyond their circumstances. St. Maarten’s artistes deserve a home that matches their talent.”

According to the proposal, the centre would feature an 800- to 1,200-seat main hall, a 150- to 250-seat black box theatre, rehearsal and recording studios, dance and music practice rooms, classrooms and a public plaza with an outdoor stage. Supporting facilities would include exhibition areas, a cafe, and technical spaces for set design, costume storage and maintenance.

The centre is envisioned as inclusive, hurricane-resilient and energy-efficient, designed to meet professional standards in acoustics, lighting and stage technology. It would serve as a national hub for schools, community groups, independent artistes and regional cultural events.

Teen Times wrote that the facility should “lift standards, reduce production costs and create a pipeline from classroom to stage to professional opportunity.” It would also enable St. Maarten to host regional competitions, festivals and exchanges, while creating new jobs in the creative and hospitality sectors.

The proposal lists key objectives, including expanding access to arts education, improving youth wellness, fostering community cohesion and positioning St. Maarten as a regional leader in the cultural and creative industries.

Teen Times’ proposal also talks about governance, funding and long-term management structures. It recommends creating a Steering Committee, including Parliament, representatives of community and arts organisations, and the Ministries of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS); Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT); Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI); and Finance.

The centre would be managed by a professional team under a transparent foundation or a public entity, according to the proposal.

The proposal also highlights the importance of inclusivity, outlining measures such as wheelchair access to all seating areas, tactile way-finding, hearing assistance systems, and scholarship programmes for schools and community groups.

6th 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐥

The performing arts centre submission marks Teen Times’ sixth proposal to Parliament or government ministries. Previous initiatives are:

* Period poverty campaign: donations of sanitary products to schools and advocacy for menstrual health awareness.

* Hair discrimination initiative: calling for policy reform to end biased grooming and appearance rules in schools.

* Vape ban proposal: pressing for legislation to address the growing use of e-cigarettes among minors.

* Go solar project: installation of solar-powered lighting at local schools. The group has donated lighting to schools.

* White paper on tackling youth delinquency: offering actionable strategies to reduce youth crime through mentorship and intervention.

“We are very proud of how we have given back to our community and even more proud to see that our proposals have been accepted, supported and advanced by the government,” Teen Times coordinator Rochelayne Rommy-Richardson said.

𝐌𝐏 𝐖𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫

Teen Times said it is confident to present the proposal to Wever, citing his past public advocacy for a performing arts centre. Wever welcomed the proposal and praised the group’s long-standing work.

“It is something that’s always been close to me,” he said. “The performing arts bring people together regardless of background or status. It is the heart of what a country is, because it connects us through culture and creativity.”

He added that his own family’s experiences have reinforced the importance of arts in education.

“When my daughter came home with the violin, I saw first-hand what exposure to the arts can do. My son is now picking up the drums. It’s not just about my children, it’s about the importance of giving all our youth that chance. The performing arts centre can provide that,” Wever said.

He confirmed that he has reviewed plans to revamp the Philipsburg Cultural Center into a three-storey building with a rooftop performance space, but agreed with Teen Times that St. Maarten also needs a larger, multi-purpose facility built to professional standards.

“Although there are upgrades happening, we need something on a grander stage,” he said. “There have been talks about potential sites, like the former post office area and the old government building, but we have to move from conversation to implementation. Teen Times continues to show why its voice matters, people trust what you stand for, and the youth look to you for leadership. Keep doing what you are doing.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/teen-times-presents-parliamentary-proposal-to-mp-chris-wever-for-performing-arts-centre