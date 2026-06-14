Teen Times Prom Night back at Lotus for 30th Edition themed ‘Cultural Elegance’ | THE DAILY HERALD

Prom Night to be held under theme Cultural Elegance.

SIMPSON BAY–Teen Times has announced its annual Prom Night 2026, set for Sunday, June 28, 2026, marking a major milestone for the youth organisation: the 30th edition of Teen Times Prom Night, held successfully for 30 consecutive years.

This year’s celebration will be held at Lotus Nightclub, a venue that has become almost synonymous with Teen Times Prom. Under the theme “Cultural Elegance,” Teen Times will celebrate the diversity of its membership and the wider diversity of St. Maarten.

Prom Night is Teen Times’ exclusive, end-of-year formal event for high school seniors across St. Maarten. It brings graduates together for one memorable night that has become one of the island’s most anticipated senior celebrations. Teen Times began distributing Prom invitations to the various schools last week.

Strict rules will apply at Prom Night, as usual. No alcohol will be served, and Lotus Nightclub will be reserved exclusively for Teen Times event attendees from 7:00pm to 12:00am.

This year’s theme, “Cultural Elegance,” gives seniors the opportunity to express themselves through fashion, identity and pride. Students can choose cultural attire from any background, and the theme is intentionally not limited to one culture. A Chinese student may wear Indian attire, an Indian student may wear African attire, anyone may wear traditional St. Maarten cultural wear, and the night remains open to every expression of heritage, appreciation and style.

Students also have the option to attend in classic prom fashion, including elegant dresses, suits and tuxedos. The goal is choice, confidence and celebration, with no limits placed on how students show up, as long as they show up as themselves.

Teen Times said the theme also reflects the organisation’s own identity after three decades of youth development and community-building. Teen Times welcomes all cultures, all sexual orientations and all religious orientations. The organisation does not discriminate and places no restrictions on membership beyond a shared commitment to supporting St. Maarten’s youth through youth work.

Teen Times’ mission remains rooted in empowering young people through creative and civic engagement: to educate, entertain, enlighten and empower through its various platforms and projects. Prom Night 2026, the organisation said, is both a celebration of St. Maarten’s graduating class and a reflection of the diversity Teen Times has proudly embraced for 30 years.

Prom Night 2026 will feature a full evening of dancing and celebration, with special performances and awards. The event is known for its grand entrances and standout looks, with seniors bringing their best energy and most memorable attire for a night that closes out the school year in style.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/teen-times-prom-night-back-at-lotus-for-30th-edition-themed-cultural-elegance