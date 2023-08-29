Teen Times: School fights raise concerns for safety, education | THE DAILY HERALD

A screenshot of one of the many fights circulating on the island.





PHILIPSBURG–A recent string of school fights in the Cul De Sac area has prompted Teen Times to issue a warning about the dangers of unchecked violence in schools.

The group has called on parents and the government to take immediate action to prevent further incidents.

According to Teen Times, students from multiple schools, including some from as far as Philipsburg, participated in six or more fights on Tuesday. The group fears that there are plans for more fights in the days ahead.

“To the country and in particular the parents, we say to you that we are facing a critical situation that demands your immediate attention. Our schools and school zones are deteriorating into places that we fear, not where students are educated and empowered,” said Teen Times.

The rise in school fights among students is putting safety, futures, and well-being at risk. The group warned that ignoring this pressing issue any longer could lead to someone being killed. “Today [Tuesday – Ed.] we saw about 20 students jump one male student who was defending his friend. Today we saw brutality and anger that was very scary for other students who are dead afraid to be caught in the crossfire for maybe just innocently being friends with a targeted student,” said Teen Times.

The group has never been an advocate of a heavy-handed approach towards the issue of fights in the vicinity of schools, but stressed that the time is here to consider severe actions against those who continue to disrupt areas that are supposed to be safe and dedicated to learning.

Teen Times believes that 99.9% of the issue can be placed directly on the laps of parents and the fact that parenting is sorely lacking. A lack of proper parenting and guidance at home can contribute to aggressive behaviour in schools. “It’s crucial to actively engage with your children, monitor their activities, and instil strong values that discourage violence,” said Teen Times.

The group has called on the government to take immediate action to prevent further incidents. “To the government we say the high cost of living on families adds an additional layer of stress and pressure on students. Many of us see what our parents go through to make ends meet. Many youth do not have parents at home long enough to speak to because they are out trying to make ends meet in a country that is just too expensive to live in. Students may be dealing with various emotions and frustrations, which can sometimes manifest as aggression. Open communication about their feelings and challenges can help prevent these emotions from escalating into violent acts but there is no one at home to communicate with. The state of living has made sure of that indirectly.”

Teen Times recognised the efforts of the police over the years but emphasised that it is not the job of law enforcement to babysit schools. The group suggested that unless the government plans on instituting “campus police” or “school district police” as is done at major universities and school districts in the United States (US), the fact that police have to patrol school areas should tell us where we are as a society with this dangerous situation.

Teen Times also urged parents and students to understand that severe consequences will have lasting effects on their life. Suspensions, expulsions, and even legal actions that result in jail time may result from violent behaviour. The group believes that severe consequences for fights in and around school areas must be considered, and known troublemakers should be made examples of. “Parents, your child’s academic progress and future opportunities could be jeopardised by a momentary lapse in judgment. Protect your child’s future by steering them away from such destructive behaviour,” said Teen Times.

Peer pressure and negative influence also play a significant role in pushing students towards conflicts, according to Teen Times. “You are either bullied, or become the bully. With at risk students who have no parental guidance at home, these influences play bigger and more important roles in their lives because there are no alternatives. For the bullied they feel hopeless and do not see their absent parents as a go-to to help them get through these stages. Some feel hopeless and end up transforming into young people we don’t recognise,” said Teen Times.

The group encouraged parents to make the time to educate their children about the dangers of succumbing to negative peer pressure. “Parents, talk to your children about the consequences of their actions, the importance of empathy and respect, and the value of peaceful conflict resolution. Encourage them to seek help from teachers, counsellors, or you whenever they encounter difficulties. Your effort can make a significant difference in ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for all students,” Teen Times concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/teen-times-school-fights-raise-concerns-for-safety-education