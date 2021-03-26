TelEm carrying out underground cable repairs in Welgelegen Road Saturday | THE DAILY HERALD

TelEm Group technicians and contractors will be replacing corroded underground telecommunication cables on Welgelegen Road, Saturday.

POND ISLAND–TelEm Group technicians and contractors are returning to the Cay Hill area to carry out maintenance works this Saturday, March 27.

The scheduled maintenance works will include the replacement of damaged and corroded underground telecommunication cables on the main road to St. Maarten Medical Center on Welgelegen Road.

Work is scheduled to begin at 6:00am and end at 4:00pm, weather permitting.

TelEm Group said during the time of works, service to homes and businesses along Welgelegen Road will be affected, including the Cay Hill Sports Complex. The following roads may also be temporarily interrupted at different times of the day:

Puma, Bison, Antilope, Hyena, Jackal and Cougar road.

TelEm Group Manager, Outside Plant, Cyril Priest said Saturday’s works will once again be on the company’s copper network, and apologizes to customers in Cay Hill for any inconvenience that will be caused to all interruptions in service Saturday.

The TelEm work-crew was in Cay Hill last Saturday, where they successfully upgraded a telephone cabinet in the vicinity of Kooyman, on A.J.C. Brouwers Road.

