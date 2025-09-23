TelEm earns triple honour at Ookla Speedtest Awards | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–TelEm has been recognised with three prestigious Speedtest Awards from Ookla, the global leader in Internet testing.

“The awards – Fastest Internet, Best Internet, and Best Internet Gaming Experience – highlight TelEm’s commitment to delivering high-speed, reliable connectivity to residents of St. Maarten,” the company stated in a press release on Tuesday.

Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD), provides trusted connectivity insights through platforms including Speedtest, Downdetector, and RootMetrics. Its data help providers, governments, and businesses optimise networks and improve digital experiences worldwide.

Ookla President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stephen Bye said, “It is an honour to recognise TelEm with the Speedtest Awards for Fastest Fixed Network, Best Fixed Network, and Best Fixed Gaming Experience during Q1-Q2 2025. These recognitions reflect their dedication to putting customers first and delivering industry-leading performance.”

Ookla’s Speedtest Awards are based on consumer-initiated tests using the Speedtest® platform. Winning across all three categories demonstrates that TelEm customers enjoy faster speeds, improved Internet packages, and smoother online gaming experiences than any other provider on the island.

TelEm management said: “This triple recognition proves that we are not just improving – we are leading. The dedication of our local team made this possible and shows that St. Maarten can achieve world-class results.”

TelEm’s recent network upgrades have significantly enhanced Internet performance across St. Maarten, the company noted. In April 2025, the company rolled out ultra-fast fibre plans offering speeds of up to 250Mbps download and 100Mbps upload, starting at just US $55 per month, all without increasing prices.

Improvements made since late 2024 have also reduced latency, enabling sharper streaming, smoother video calls, and an overall superior online experience. These combined enhancements earned TelEm the Best Internet Gaming Experience award, confirmed through independent testing by Ookla.

Over the past 18 months, TelEm has focused on upgrading networks, investing in its team, and enhancing customer experiences, while keeping the community at the centre of its mission.

TelEm’s transformation continues with a new mobile core deployed in June 2025, paving the way for 5G services, expansion of high-speed broadband to under-served areas, and the upcoming Super WiFi rollout for enhanced in-home connectivity.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/telem-earns-triple-honour-at-ookla-speedtest-awards