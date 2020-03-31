TelEm Group records spike in Internet use island-wide | THE DAILY HERALD

With more persons now working from home, TelEm Group is seeing a spike in Internet usage as well as different patterns of use. (Stock photo)

~ Technicians making quick-response plans to handle spikes in Internet use ~

POND ISLAND–TelEm Group said new patterns of work and general measures in the population to help stop the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 are leading to a surge in demand for the company’s Internet service.

According to Chief Technical Officer (CTO) Eldert Louisa, with more people now working from home and with schools remaining closed, the company is seeing an increase in Internet use during the day.

There is also an increase in use during the traditional peak evening hours when Internet usage is normally at its highest, said TelEm in a press release on Monday.

Louisa said the changing patterns of use mean technical staff have to be able to respond quickly whenever any problems arise so that the problems can be dealt with right away.

“I want to assure the general public and customers that our technicians and engineers are constantly monitoring our networks and will be responding to issues on the network as they come up in order to maintain service for customers in this difficult time,” said Louisa.

He said this strategy could mean a temporary loss of service to customers in one particular area at any time and without prior notice.

“Interruptions in our Internet service are being kept to a minimum. However, we want customers to know that with the increased patterns of use, we are having to make adjustments and carry out maintenance on the networks that can affect them intermittently. Therefore, we ask for their patience and understanding while we go about our work in keeping them connected,” Louisa concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/telem-group-records-spike-in-internet-use-island-wide