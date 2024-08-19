TelEm Group successfully repairs SMPR-1 cable after 8-year hiatus | THE DAILY HERALD

Engineers, divers and other crew worked around the clock in less-than-ideal weather to ensure repair of TelEm Group’s SMPR-1 cable.

PHILIPSBURG–The TelEm Group is excited to announce the successful restoration of its SMPR-1 undersea cable, which has been out of commission for nearly eight years. The repair work, conducted at Playa Isla Verde, San Juan, Puerto Rico, was completed despite challenging weather conditions, including the threat of Tropical Storm Ernesto.

Over the past three weeks, the specialised cable-laying vessel “CS Wave Sentinel” braved rough seas to complete the crucial repair. The operation faced significant hurdles, but on August 10, 2024, the SMPR-1 cable was successfully returned to the sea floor, spliced and reinforced with additional shielding.

TelEm Group Network Engineer and SMPR-1 Project Manager Jed Carty played a pivotal role in overseeing the repair. Carty, who monitored the process from the “Blue Manta” and maintained constant communication with the “CS Wave Sentinel”, reported daily to the executive directors.

Interim Chief Technology Officer Shairon Offerman was quick to commend Carty and the team for their perseverance under tough conditions. TelEm Group Chief Executive Officer Kendall Dupersoy and Chief Financial Officer Randell F. Hato also expressed their gratitude and congratulations following the successful repair.

The next steps involve a series of tests to ensure the cable's full functionality. Dupersoy said the restoration is a significant milestone for TelEm Group as it continues its transformation into an integrated digital service provider (IDSP) for St. Maarten.

“This achievement is not only a major win for TelEm Group but also a significant benefit for St. Maarten,” said Dupersoy. “The shareholder and the supervisory board of directors have been informed of this milestone, reflecting the dedication and focus of our team.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/telem-group-successfully-repairs-smpr-1-cable-after-8-year-hiatus