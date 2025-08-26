Telem management defends jobs and strategy amid union concerns | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG– The Telem Group has responded to concerns raised by the St. Maarten Communications Union (SMCU) about the future of telecommunications on the island. As St. Maarten’s only locally owned telecom provider, Telem emphasises its responsibility not only to deliver reliable services but also to protect jobs.

Over the past two years, Telem has undertaken the most ambitious modernisation in its history. Company officials stress that this transformation is part of a long-term roadmap rather than a reaction to foreign competition.

In April 2025, months before Starlink’s concession was announced, Telem introduced new ultra-fast fibre packages across St. Maarten. The top-tier package now delivers download speeds of 250 Mbps and upload speeds of 100 Mbps, exceeding Starlink’s upload capacity and aligning the island with other advanced markets.

Notably, these improvements have been introduced without increasing costs for clients, Telem emphasised.

On the mobile front, Telem reached another milestone in June 2025 with the deployment of a new, state-of-the-art mobile core. This upgrade, the result of months of planning and preparation, lays the foundation for the island-wide rollout of 5G, expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Once completed, St. Maarten will boast one of the most advanced telecommunications infrastructures in the Caribbean, Telem management assured.

Telem highlights that, unlike many regional operators, it has achieved this modernisation without incurring new loans. Through efficiency improvements, cost reductions, and strategic partnerships, the company has modernised sustainably while protecting both employees and customers. This disciplined approach is intended to ensure long-term stability and resilience for the island’s telecom sector.

The company also underscores its local roots. “Telem is more than a telecom provider—we are part of the fabric of St. Maarten,” the statement reads. Its employees live and work on the island and are deeply invested in its success.

Telem’s role was further recognised when the government entrusted the company with the Government Wide Area Network (GWAN) fibre project, highlighting its position as a trusted partner in safeguarding national infrastructure. While global players such as Starlink offer connectivity options, they do not contribute to local jobs or invest in island infrastructure – areas where Telem plays a critical role.

Looking ahead, Telem acknowledges past challenges but emphasises that it is moving forward with confidence. The company’s priorities include completing the island-wide broadband rollout, delivering 5G technology, enhancing customer experience, protecting local jobs, and providing world-class services at stable, affordable prices.

Management concludes by stressing the importance of constructive dialogue while encouraging stakeholders to embrace change. “Telem is not just surviving; we are transforming. Our strategy is ambitious, sustainable, and rooted in serving the people of St. Maarten,” the statement affirms. “Together, we are building a modern telecommunications future – by St. Maarten, for St. Maarten.”

