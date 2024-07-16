TelEm said it’s making ‘solid’ progress stabilising systems | THE DAILY HERALD

TelEm Group CEO Kendall Dupersoy (left), inspects a battery replacement operation at the company SMITCOMS location in Harbour View, Friday, led by the company’s Power Department team.





POND ISLAND–TelEm Group recently took delivery of brand-new telecommunication grade replacement batteries to stabilise power issues the company has been experiencing in recent weeks.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kendall Dupersoy announced the order of batteries to ensure additional backup power for the company’s SMITCOMS location in Harbour View and also at the earth station on Pond Island at a recent press conference.

“The power department and sub-contractors have started immediately to remove expired stocks of batteries with new batteries that will provide many more hours of standby power once fully installed,” Dupersoy said in a press release on Monday.

He said the battery replacement operation has started at the SMITCOMS location where at least two major power interruptions have affected residential and business clients, due to corruption of hardware and software systems.

“With power systems fully restored and power stabilised, we can more confidently assure customers and the general public that we are continuing to do all we can to ensure they have continuous telecommunication services without fear of further interruptions,” said Dupersoy. The importance of having power backup at peak capacity during this hurricane season is also stressed.

The company expects to have its systems fully stabilised before year end and possibly before that if all goes as planned.

Dupersoy continues his appeal for customers and members of the public to remain patient during, what he says is a transitional phase. “Customers will begin to see some noticeable improvements in service quality moving forward,” assured Dupersoy.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/telem-said-it-s-making-solid-progress-stabilising-systems