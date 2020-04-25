TelEm to start works on repairing badly damaged underground cables | THE DAILY HERALD

TelEm Group technicians will be busy changing damaged cables like these in several areas of St. Peters and Saunders starting today, Saturday. Photo by Steve Simmons.

POND ISLAND–TelEm Group’s Outside Plant OSP technicians and subcontractors will be replacing badly damaged underground cables in St. Peters, Saunders and surrounding areas over a period of eight days. During this period, Internet and landline customers are being told to expect interruptions in service.

TelEm said in a press release on Friday that the company is using the opportunity of reduced traffic in St. Peters, Retreat Estate, St. Peters Hill, Betty’s Estate and Saunders to locate damaged cables in its underground cable network and replace them with upgraded cables.

Acting OSP Manager Steve Simmons said the maintenance works have been long in planning, but could not be tackled on this scale until now due to fear of causing disruption to traffic in what is usually a very busy school district.

He said the works are scheduled for April 25 to May 2, weather permitting. Areas to be affected are Betty’s Estate and Saunders on April 25 from 7:00am to 2:00pm, and St. Peters, Retreat Estate and St. Peters Hill from April 28 to May 2 from 7:00am to 2:00pm.

“The cables we will be repairing are primary feeder cables, so while the works are ongoing, customers can experience brief interruptions in service as the lines are cut and then reconnected,” explained Simmons.

He said several teams will be working on the project at the same time: with all workers being required to wear masks and maintain strict social distancing protocols while working in the field.

TelEm Group CEO Kendall Dupersoy commended the Technical Department and the team of subcontractors who are turning out each day to continue their work of keeping the TelEm Group networks working optimally.

“I am very grateful for the commitment that is being shown by the technicians in the field and for the initiative the department is taking to carry out these repairs in areas that have been quite challenging when it comes to providing the best quality of service from deteriorated cables that have been underground for many years without upgrade or attention,” said Dupersoy.

He said the works, once completed, will result in better quality of service for customers in these areas and the possibility of additional lines for new customers.

Dupersoy and Simmons both apologised in advance to customers who will be affected by the intermittent interruptions to their Internet and landline services due to these announced maintenance works.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/telem-to-start-works-on-repairing-badly-damaged-underground-cables