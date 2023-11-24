TelEm warns political campaigners to safeguard underground network | THE DAILY HERALD

TelEm requests that parties contact the company’s Outside Plant Department before placing billboards, to avoid damage to underground cables.

PHILIPSBURG–TelEm Group has issued a notice to all political parties contesting the general elections on January 11, 2024, urging extreme caution when planting campaign flags, posters and other materials in the ground. These structures can possibly damage company cables that lie below-ground, TelEm warned.

The message of caution also applies to promoters and entertainers also digging into the ground to place promotional materials. “With the elections date drawing closer, TelEm requests your cooperation and understanding when locating promotional frames and structures at various locations throughout St. Maarten,” the company said.

The telecom provider operates a vital underground telecommunications network throughout St. Maarten, providing essential services to businesses, residents, and government entities. This network is essential for maintaining communication channels and supporting the seamless flow of information.

“We understand the importance of promoting your candidates and messages through various means, including the placement of posters and frameworks on promotional boards,” TelEm said. “However, we kindly request your cooperation in safeguarding our underground infrastructure, since there is a risk of damaging the network during the installation of promotional boards that require fixing into the ground. We are therefore urging your party, and agents you employ, to exercise caution.”

Parties are requested to contact Ernesto Romeo of the Outside Plant Department at +1(721) 523-8408 before initiating any digging. “Please contact Mr. Romeo so that he can provide you with essential information about the location of our underground infrastructure and guide you on safe installation practices,” TelEm requested.

Furthermore, the company said, “Please work in collaboration with relevant government departments and property owners to obtain any necessary permits and ensure compliance with regulations related to excavation and construction activities.”

TelEm warned all candidates and their supporters to exercise extreme care and avoid digging without proper authorisation and knowledge of the underground infrastructure.

For further information, persons are advised to contact +1 (721) 546-0100.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/telem-warns-political-campaigners-to-safeguard-underground-network