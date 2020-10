ST. EUSTATIUS–A burglary was reported in a company located at Faeschweg in St. Eustatius on Tuesday, October 27.

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN said in a press statement on Wednesday, October 28, that strangers had entered the building through the back door and had taken two Samsung televisions. The case is under investigation, the police stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/televisions-stolen-from-company-at-faeschweg