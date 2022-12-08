Temporarily relief lifted, but gas, diesel prices still decline | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Following a global downward trend of prices for gasoline and diesel fuel, the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) has once again reduced the prices of these two types of motor fuel effective 6:00am today, Friday, December 9, 2022.

As of today, the maximum consumer price for gasoline will be decreased from NAf. 2.370 per litre to the new price of NAf. 2.346. The maximum consumer price for diesel fuel will be lowered considerably from the current price of NAf. 2.573 to the new price of NAf. 2.206 per litre.

The downward global trend coincides with the end of the temporary relief of excise tax (import duty) of gasoline, which was reduced in June from NAf. 29 cents per litre to NAf 15.5 cents per litre.

“Based on the downward trend coupled with the financial position of government, the Government of St. Maarten sees no need to extend the relief at this time,” TEATT said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. “Despite the end of the relief, consumers will still experience price decreases on both products, which we expect to continue into the holidays.”

The retail price for unleaded gasoline was decreased by eight cents on November 18. By contrast the price for diesel fuel went up by 11 cents.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/temporarily-relief-lifted-but-gas-diesel-prices-still-decline