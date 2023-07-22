Temporary Road Closure | THE DAILY HERALD

COLE BAY–The Ministry of VROMI, Department of Infrastructure on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten announced culvert repairs and traffic redirection in Wellington Road/Orange Grove Road and Waterfront Road, Cole Bay starting Monday morning.

“The purpose of this project is to carry out essential culvert repairs, ensuring the safety and longevity of our road network” stated a public notice.

The work is scheduled to commence on Monday, July 24, 2023, and is expected to last for approxi-mately three weeks, “barring any unforeseen circumstances.” The time of closure will be from 7:00am to 4:00pm.

During this period, traffic in the affected area will be redirected to alternative routes to facilitate the smooth execution of the repairs and ensure public safety. “We kindly request your cooperation and understanding during this time.”

Traffic Redirection:

-Access to Wellington Road/Orange Grove Road and Waterfront Road will be temporarily closed at the repair sites.

-Detour signs will be prominently displayed, indicating alternative routes for your convenience.

-Please follow the directions of traffic controllers and exercise caution while driving in the vicinity.

Time of Closure: 7:00am to 4:00pm

Alternative Routes:

For motorists traveling from Orange Grove Road direction Wellington Road, it is advised to use the Waterfront Road to reach your destination.

Similarly, for those traveling from Welfare Road direction Orange Grove Road/ Union Road we rec-ommend utilizing the Waterfront Road as an alternate path.

“We understand that this temporary inconvenience may cause some delays and disruptions to your daily routines. However, we assure you that these repairs are crucial for maintaining the infrastruc-ture’s integrity and ensuring the safety of all road users in the long run,” said VROMI.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/temporary-road-closure-2