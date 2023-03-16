Temporary Road Closure | THE DAILY HERALD

PHIIPSBURG–The Ministry of VROMI, Department of Infrastructure on behalf of the

Government of St. Maarten is hereby informing the general public that: A SECTION OF THE BUSH ROAD STARTING FROM THE P.B. BRIDGE UNTIL THE DELTA PETROLEUM GAS STATION WILL BE PARTIALLY OR COMPLETELY CLOSED in connection with new road markings.

Paintworks will be executed on sections of Bush Road starting by the P.B. Bridge towards the Delta Petroleum gas station. Afterward curing will take place for approximately 2 to 4 hours after installing new road markings. During curing vehicles are not allowed to use the road surface, so we ask the public attention to, the latter. During the proposed period of closure, ordinary vehicular traffic is advised, to use alternative routes.

CLOSURE AND REDIRECTION

Thursday to Friday

Date of closure: Thursday, March 16 until Friday, March 17, 2023

Time of closure: 7:00 pm- 6:00 am

Road to be closed:

A segment of the Bush Road starting from The Prins Bernard Bridge towards Delta Petroleum gas station including, Fort Willem Drive, Lovelia Drive, Sage Drive, Wintergreen Drive, Thyme Drive, and Blijdens Drive and sections of Zagersgut Road will be completely or partially closed off.

All vehicles are advised to follow the given notice, and road closure will be strictly enforced.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/temporary-road-closure