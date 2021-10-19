Temporary warning against water activities in Great Bay | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG—The Great Bay Channel was opened on Monday, October 18 between 6:00pm and 12:00am midnight to avoid potential flooding of the Salt- and Fresh Water Ponds.

The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure VROMI is advising against beach going activities at the Great Bay Beach for the next few days due to the release of water from the ponds.

The decision to open the Great Bay Channel was taken to mitigate potential flooding due to frequent torrential rain over the past few days, as part of the ministry's water management activities to avoid hazardous water levels at the Salt and Fresh Water Ponds.

As such, opening of the Rolandus Canal will commence as of October 20 until October 22, during the hours of 6:00pm through 12:00am midnight, to lower the water level of the Great Salt Pond.

VROMI therefore cautions against any and all water activities at the Great Bay Beach during the aforementioned times.

