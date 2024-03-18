Ten Calypsonians head straight to the finals against Mighty Dow | THE DAILY HERALD

The reigning Senior Calypso Monarch, Isidore “The Mighty Dow” York.





PHILIPSBURG–Ten calypsonians will go straight to the NAGICO Senior Calypso Finals to be held on April 24 in Carnival Village.

This year, with only 10 registered participants for the Calypso Show, there will be no need for eliminations, as all singers will automatically advance to the finals. “As such and as is customary, when the number of registrants are below 15, the singers move on to the Calypso finals,” St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) stated in a press release on Monday.

The ten singers vying for the title are Fish Da Mega Boss, King Beau Beau, His Majesty Baker Jr., King Barrow, Ebony Empress, The Mighty Chip Man, Emperor Brat, The Pensioneer, The Educator and Shanyra. These singers will have the opportunity to dethrone the reigning Senior Calypso Monarch, Isidore “The Mighty Dow” York. Each singer will have to perform two songs in the competition.

“Needless to say, there is no shortage of topics for Calypsonians to sing about this year. There is plenty social commentary to relay to the public and we are as excited as ever to hear what the calypsonians will be singing about this year,” President of SCDF Edwardo Radjouki said.

Radjouki also extended his gratitude to NAGICO for their continued support of Carnival and the Calypso Competition in particular over so many years. “I don’t know where we would be, honestly, without NAGICO. They are dependable and they also offer new ideas to enhance the show. In that sense they are true partners,” he added.

The general public can expect a few surprises during the show which will be announced at a later date. “But if you remember the fun time we had last year with members of the public singing calypso and winning great prizes, you can expect a good time this year in Carnival Village,” Radjouki concluded.

The entrance fee for the Calypso show is set at US $10.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/ten-calypsonians-head-straight-to-the-finals-against-mighty-dow