Tender for Sister Marie Laurence school reconstruction closes with single bid | THE DAILY HERALD

The Sr. Marie Laurence School.

MIDDLE REGION–The tender for the reconstruction of the Sister Marie Laurence School has closed with a single bid submission.

The tender, launched on June 10, 2025, followed the cancellation of a previous award package that bundled the reconstruction of the Sister Marie Laurence School with demolitions of the same site, the Charles Leopold Bell School and the Sint Maarten Library. The cancellation arose as a result of the contractor being unable to satisfy the conditions of the award. The demolition was subsequently launched as a separate tender package on April 15, and has since been awarded to local contractor, Windward Roads B.V.

Although the demolition tender attracted a local contractor, the NRPB had expected more participation from the local construction market in the tender for the reconstruction of the new school. This was especially notable given that, in 2024, the award of contracts was followed by an outcry over the engagement of foreign contractors on NRPB projects. A petition supported by 73 contractors was even submitted to Sint Maarten’s Parliament.

In response, extra efforts were made to explain the procurement processes tied to the World Bank–managed Trust Fund. The financial requirements set by NRPB follow World Bank Guidelines while also accommodating smaller, local contractors. The bid criteria also awarded points for including local subcontractors and labour. In addition, the deadline to submit bids was extended by two weeks to give contractors more time to prepare.

Despite this, the NRPB observed that the local construction market did not participate in the bidding process, either as a main contractor or as part of a joint venture. Currently, the one bid received is being evaluated based on technical quality, and value for money.

NRPB Director Claret Connor stated, “From our side, I believe we have made a sustained effort to ensure that the information and resources are available to all. Our procurement process is open and competitive, and awards are determined solely by the quality and compliance of the bids received.”

In recent months, with support from the World Bank and the Government of Sint Maarten, the NRPB has worked to share procurement information more widely and make it easily accessible to the local market through public sessions, its website, and social media platforms. This included hosting a dedicated procurement session, livestreamed for broader access, and inviting the World Bank’s Procurement Practice Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean to Sint Maarten to answer contractors’ questions.

Practical presentations on preparing complete and compliant bid packages were shared both in person and online. In addition, NRPB Director Claret Connor highlighted procurement opportunities during several local radio programmes. Links to relevant documents were also provided for more in-depth study and support. The local market was urged to review tender requirements early to ensure eligibility and compliance. Contractors who could not meet eligibility criteria on their own were encouraged to form joint ventures or consortiums, a message actively supported by Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports, the Honourable Melissa Gumbs.

Despite the outcome of the bid invitation for the Sister Marie Laurence school, the NRPB would still like to encourage contractors to monitor its tender page www.nrpbsxm.org/tenders, review the Procurement Manual, and stay informed about upcoming opportunities. Several major tenders are expected in the coming months, including the reconstruction of the St. Maarten Library, the Charles Leopold Bell School, the construction of the new Mental Health Care Center, and other smaller works.

The project is being held under the Fostering Resilient Learning Project (FRLP), implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten.

FRLP is funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/tender-for-sister-marie-laurence-school-reconstruction-closes-with-single-bid