Territorial Council approves 2024 Budget of 267.6M euros | THE DAILY HERALD

Graphic showing the breakdown of the 2024 Budget.





MARIGOT–The 2024 Budget adopted by the Territorial Council on March 28 amounts to 267.6 million euros, of which 200.8 million euros is set aside for operating and 66.8 million euros for investment.

This year, the financial effort is focused on structural projects and improving the living environment of the inhabitants, in continuation of the work undertaken in 2022 and 2023.

Based on the multi-year investment plan PPI of 700 million euros over three years, the 2024 Budget provides for the continuation of construction operations for the 900- and 600-pupil Collegès, sports infrastructure and the creation of new cultural and sporting centres in Sandy Ground and Grand Case.

The complete rehabilitation of public lighting (11 million euros), the repair of the road network (18.5 million euros) and beautification of the neighbourhoods are planned in the 2024 Budget.

Other investments in the budget include household waste collection (2.8 million euros), Sargassum prevention (753,000 euros), land maintenance (one million euros), tourist signage (250,000 euros), upgrading of the Abattoir (969,000 euros), road link project from Galisbay to Grand Case Airport via La Savane (250,000 euros), support for socio-professional associations and economic initiatives (790,000 euros) and 25,000 euros for the “Road to Business” economic promotion programme.

President Mussington also said the Collectivité is placing focus on solidarity and support for families. This will include 75,000 euros for work on the senior citizen home Établissement d’Hébergement pour Personnes Agées Dépendantes (EHPAD), 15 million euros towards Revenu Solidarité Active (RSA), 3.5 million euros to Allocation Personnalisee d’Autonomie (APA) and 4 million euros to other social assistance programmes.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/territorial-council-approves-2024-budget-of-267-6m-euros