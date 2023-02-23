Territorial Police arrest man after altercation at bus station | THE DAILY HERALD

The alleged attacker sits on the ground as police officers stand over him shortly after the arrest.





MARIGOT–The Territorial Police on Thursday arrested a man who had assaulted a Collectivité employee at the bus station in Marigot around midday.

Four police officers apprehended the man, a repeat offender for violence, on the road to Fort Louis before turning him over to Gendarmes who placed him in custody where he was questioned by investigators.

Meanwhile, the victim, who was in shock, was taken to hospital for observation.

President Louis Mussington praised the intervention of the police.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/territorial-police-arrest-man-after-altercation-at-bus-station