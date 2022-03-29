Testing of QR Code stickers starts May | THE DAILY HERALD

Finance Minister Ardwell Irion holding up the first prototype of the QR Code sticker (left) and the second smaller prototype of the QR Code sticker (right).

~ All govt. vehicles, except fire trucks, to participate ~

PHILIPSBURG–Finance Minister Ardwell Irion and his team are hoping to start the testing phase of the Quick Response (QR) code stickers, which will replace the annual changing of number plates, in May of this year.

The ministry is hoping to implement the initiative country-wide by the year 2024.

The minister showed the first and second prototypes of the stickers during a meeting with the media on Tuesday. The second prototype is smaller in size than the first. The QR Code on the sticker, once scanned, can be easily read to determine whether a motorist is up to date in his or her motor vehicle tax payments. It also shows information on the vehicle, such as the make, model and its owner. During Tuesday’s meeting, a live demonstration was also done to show how easy it is to scan the stickers, and how readily the information on whether motorists have paid their motor vehicle tax will pop up.

All government vehicles with the exception of fire trucks will be part of the testing phase of the initiative. A number of fake stickers will also be introduced to gauge the efficacy of the initiative.

A special app was developed to read the stickers. A number of designated police officers will have access to the app to be able to conduct the testing of the QR Code Stickers over a six-week period. Kinks discovered in the testing phase will be ironed out.

The Prime Minister’s vehicle was already outfitted with one of the stickers, which was also tested behind a layer of tint to determine whether it could still be read.

The current cost that motorists pay for plates is not expected to be changed once the stickers are introduced. The intention is also to offer motorists an option to have their stickers delivered to their home once payment is made online as opposed to having to physically pick them up.

The same QR Code system that was developed for the European Union’s Digital COVID Certificate is being used for the stickers.

The ministry will look into updating the software in the cameras on the public roadways, to be able to read the QR codes on the stickers when a vehicle is being operated. When the QR code is read, it will indicate whether or not a vehicle’s motor vehicle tax payment is up to date. The system can also be set to automatically send an email to the vehicle owner informing them that they are not up to date with their motor vehicle tax payment. Another feature that can be enabled is for the same message to be sent to the motor vehicle owner’s WhatsApp number.

The intention is for motorists to continue to use their 2023 number plates, once the stickers are introduced in 2024. After this, number plates will only be changed if there is a need to do so, such as if authorities notice that they are eroding. Stickers will be changed annually. Irion is hoping to have heavy fines for persons who attempt to falsify the QR codes.

Government is expected to accrue savings as a result of switching from number plates to the QR Code stickers. Irion had told Parliament earlier this year that the savings is expected to be in the vicinity of NAf. 300,000.

Irion also highlighted some of the other initiatives that the ministry plans to engage in.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/testing-of-qr-code-stickers-starts-may