Thanksgiving service focuses on the importance of unity | THE DAILY HERALD

Dignitaries and audience members at the annual Thanksgiving service.

PHILIPSBURG–The annual Thanksgiving service was held at New Testament Baptist Church in Philipsburg on Sunday evening.

The theme for this years’ service was “Let all things now living unite in thanksgiving”.

The event was well attended with a small crowd present, given social-distancing measures. Attendees included Governor Eugene Holiday and First Lady Marie-Louise Holiday, the Council of Ministers and several Members of Parliament (MPs).

Christian Faith Ministries International open the evening’s service with uplifting praise and worship. Pastor Kumal Smith gave the opening prayer, which was followed by the St. Martin Song. Raymond Jessurun gave the welcoming remarks.

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs gave some remarks at the beginning of the service, encouraging all to continue to practise gratitude, noting many reasons to give thanks.

Prophetess Miranda Patterson gave a beautiful dance presentation, followed by a solo performance by Ashana Nisbett.

Pastor Nolan Nanton delivered a very thoughtful and energetic sermon mid-service. His sermon underlined the importance of being unified, especially as a country.

Several hymns were sung at the service, including “How Can I say Thanks”, “Now Thank We All Our God”, “Thank You For Giving Me the Morning” and “We Thank Thee”.

Prayers of Thanksgiving were given by Dwayne Mc Rae of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Elder Calvin Primus of St. Maarten United Ministerial Foundation (SMUMF) and Charissa Mijnals of the Christian Council.

A presentation was also made by Terlissa Joseph and Company.

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport ECYS Rodolphe Samuel gave the vote of thanks. He brought forth the Council of Ministers and MPs present at the service as a display of unity. “Because there is strength in unity, we know that by uniting and giving thanks it makes giving thanks better. When you can say ‘thanks’, it means a lot in itself. The value of the thanks received can never be measured.”

Reverend Liana Richardson-Woods gave the benediction.

The service was a collaboration of the government of St. Maarten, St. Maarten Christian Council, St. Maarten United Ministerial Foundation and the SDA Church.

