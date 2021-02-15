Thanksgiving service for Valence Leonie Brown | THE DAILY HERALD

Valence Leonie Brown surrounded by some of her many grandchildren leaves Bethel Methodist Church. In the foreground is Reverend Relis Martin Riley, who officiated during the ceremony together with Reverend Vincia Celestine.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Valence Leonie Brown was a remarkable woman with a remarkable life and ten remarkable children. A thanksgiving service for “Ma Brown” took place at her beloved Bethel Methodist Church on Thursday. The house of worship was jam-packed with a spill-over in front of outside windows and at the parking lot and a multitude of farewell wishers amassed down Black Harry Lane.

Events inside the church could be followed outside on a video wall.

Everybody knew Ma Brown for her exceptional character and powerful presence. “She was a no-nonsense, hard-working, straight-talking lady,” one close friend commented. “Irrespective of party politics, Leonie was devoted to the community of St. Eustatius.”

According to former Statia Commissioner Ingrid Whitfield, who delivered the eulogy, “Leonie was an extremely ambitious, industrious entrepreneur, politician and mother who never sat still or relied on anyone else to take care of her family.”

Family and friends of the late Valence Leonie Brown attending the funeral service.

Brown came to Statia from St. Kitts at the age of seven to live with her mother. “She grew up to be one of the most beautiful young ladies, both outside and on our island. No doubt she was admired by many young men of her time, but her heart was won by the charming Herman Brown.”

Whitfield explained that Brown always found ways to supplement the family income as a domestic worker; baker of cakes, breads and puddings; kindergarten schoolteacher; the first to own a car-part shop; and running a popular ice cream business.

It is also for her contribution to the cause of women in general that Leonie Brown continues to be admired. “She was a member of the International Women’s Organization and worked alongside Elain Vlaun, Monica Apon da Costa Gomez and former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles [Maria – Ed.] Liberia Peters,” Whitfield noted.

Many local politicians attended the service, with Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis paying tribute to the deceased.

Among the many flowers from family and friends were also tributes from the Aruba Ladies Association, staff of Buzzy Bees Inn day-care, Saba Soldiers, Lions’ Softball Team and Gwendoline van Putten Secondary School.

Reverend Vincia Celestine delivered a moving sermon, after which, on leaving Bethel Methodist Church for the last time, Brown was honoured by a line-up of Lions’ Softball Team players.

“She loved her church,” Whitfield reminded the congregation.

“This touching picture of a forthright lady was recognised by all who knew her,” said an old friend from her school days. “She was truly remarkable.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thanksgiving-service-for-valence-leonie-brown