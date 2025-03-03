The adult Carnival Parade, a riot of energy and colour | THE DAILY HERALD

Funtopia’s Stilt walkers led the adult parade.

MARIGOT–Five troupes took part in Sunday’s adult carnival parade, which seemed small on paper, but some were split into two sections, with other small troupes filling in the gaps, leaving no perception of any lesser participation.

The parade brought glorious colours onto the streets of Marigot following the children’s parade a week ago. Despite an overcast sky and rain clouds threatening, a sunny afternoon prevailed, to the delight of spectators.

The procession followed the usual route, starting from the Agrément roundabout, proceeding along Rue de Hollande, Rue de la République, Rue de la Liberté, Rue Kennedy, Rue Lowtown, Bellevue and returning along Rue de Hollande again to the finish.

The parade was led by the effigy of King Moumou, soon to meet his demise by fire at the end of Carnival, and the amazing Funtopia Stilt Walkers.

Then Dazzling Diva Dancers were followed by Exotique Vortex Epic Vibes and their theme “Glitz and Glam” and “Sugar Rush” in the second section. Soualiga Kultural Association (Ska) troupe presented “Phenomal Women” followed by Hot N Spicy (theme Caribbean Vibz), Uforik Mass (“theme call of the wild”) and Swali-Ka.

The troupes all performed their choreography routines on Rue de la République; however, there was no judging panel in sight, due reportedly to an insufficient number of troupes.

A few well-known faces were spotted in the parade wearing exotic costumes and headdresses; Saint-Martin Tourism Office President Valérie Damaseau, Roche Gravée de Moho Collège Principal Leela Hanson, the Collectivité’s Thierry Gombs who never misses the adult parade, and cultural association Coffee and Soda Biscuits founder Sabrina Charville.

It was fitting that Carnival Committee President Luciana Raspail should bring up the rear of the parade. Showing that she could jam as well as any of the revellers, she embodied the true spirit of carnival.

The remaining carnival events are Jazz & Whine tonight at 8:00pm; Mardis Gras Parade on Tuesday, March 4, from 1:00pm; and Black and White Déboulé at 6:00pm Wednesday, March 5, followed by Band Bash at 8:00pm.

