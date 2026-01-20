The .ai domain has surpassed one million registered domains | THE DAILY HERALD

ANGUILLA–The .ai domain has officially surpassed 1,000,000 registered domains worldwide, marking a historic milestone for Anguilla and underscoring the island's unique role in the global artificial intelligence economy.

This achievement reflects the explosive growth of artificial intelligence innovation across industries and positions the .ai Top Level Domain as one of the most sought-after country code top-level domains in the world. Equally significant, it represents a powerful example of how digital assets can deliver real, tangible benefits to local communities.

The revenue generated from .ai domain registrations has directly supported major national development projects in Anguilla, including airport and road development, tax relief for locals and increased health services for the young and elderly. These investments are enhancing connectivity, strengthening economic resilience, and improving quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Premier Cora Richardson Hodge said, "This milestone is about far more than domain registrations. Reaching one million domains is both a celebration of global innovation and a testament to Anguilla's forward-looking stewardship of the .ai namespace. With continued growth, the .ai domain will continue to serve as a powerful engine opportunity as Anguilla remains committed to the responsible management of this vital digital asset for the benefit of our island and the global technology community.”

Akram Atallah, CEO of Identity Digital, which manages registry services for the .ai domain, stated, "Identity Digital is committed to providing best-in-class safety, security, and support for the .ai domain and is thrilled to be part of its growth story. Equally rewarding is seeing how .ai's success is directly contributing to Anguilla's economy and the wellbeing of its people."

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global economy, the .ai TLD has become the digital home for over one million AI companies, researchers, enterprises, and innovators around the world, from Fortune 500 companies to cutting-edge startups. Each registration both advances AI innovation globally and funds sustainable development here in Anguilla.

At a government press conference in November in relation to the .ai domain, Minister of Infrastructure, Jose Vanterpool said that for October US$8.5 million was received and that during the previous week over 10,000 new domains were registered, yielding US$1.8 million. He noted that there are 4,850 domains that are up for renewal soon.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-ai-domain-has-surpassed-one-million-registered-domains