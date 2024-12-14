The Coast Guard and Gendarmerie are now operating coordinated patrol schedules. | THE DAILY HERALD

Coast Guard substation and Gendarmerie enhance security in Simpson Bay Lagoon

SIMPSON BAY–The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard Substation in Sint Maarten and the Gendarmerie have intensified their collaboration to address growing security concerns in the Simpson Bay Lagoon following a spate of recent thefts.

During a follow-up meeting on Friday morning, representatives from both agencies finalized plans to strengthen interdepartmental coordination. The primary focus is on enhancing security measures and deterring criminal activities in the lagoon area.

Key outcomes of the meeting include the immediate implementation of coordinated patrol schedules and the introduction of joint patrols in strategic locations. These measures are being rolled out immediately, aiming to optimize resources and ensure a visible security presence in vulnerable areas.

“This marks a new chapter in our joint efforts to protect the Simpson Bay Lagoon community,” said Jurandy Sambre, Head of Operations for the Coast Guard Substation. “By uniting our forces, we are taking decisive action to address security concerns and provide peace of mind to the boating community and residents in the affected area.”

Commander of the Gendarmerie, Hugues Loyez, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the importance of proactive collaboration. “The implementation of these measures reflects our shared commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone in the Simpson Bay Lagoon. This marks a crucial step forward in our mission to combat crime effectively,” he said.

In addition to these security enhancements, both agencies urge recent victims of theft or burglary on either side of the island to report incidents to the respective authorities. This information is vital for guiding security operations and ensuring appropriate follow-up on reported crimes.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-coast-guard-and-gendarmerie-are-now-operating-coordinated-patrol-schedules