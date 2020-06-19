The Collectivité and Pôle Emploi sign agreements for training job seekers | THE DAILY HERALD

President Daniel Gibbs (centre) and Pôle Emploi Regional Director Olivier Pelvoizin (right) sign the agreements.

MARIGOT–President of the Collectivité Daniel Gibbs signed three agreements with Regional Director of Pôle Emploi Olivier Pelvoizin, on Thursday regarding training courses for job seekers.

The Collectivité and Pôle Emploi renewed the bilateral agreement within the framework of the Overseas Skills Investment Pact PIC. Since the beginning of the year, 200 people have been able to benefit from training within the PIC’s framework.

Through this joint approach with training instructors and Pôle Emploi, the Collectivité is committed to initiating new levers for acquiring skills; to remove obstacles, to access training and enable jobseekers – particularly young people – to improve their skills and obtain a diploma.

Within the framework of this agreement, and under Vice-President Annick Pétrus, the Collectivité is working closely with local businesses to target their needs and set up appropriate skills training. The aim of this partnership is to collectively combat unemployment among unskilled jobseekers.

The agreement relating to the sharing of the OUIFORM tool has also been signed. It is an essential PIC tool, which allows working in synergy and in real time to position job seekers on training courses for which they are eligible.

A third framework agreement now links the Collectivité and Pôle Emploi to facilitate training-scheme deployment in St. Martin. It contributes to setting up individual training-assistance schemes, setting up collective training courses and promoting access to tools for assessing professional skills. People wishing to benefit from this support, and to register for training courses leading to qualifications in the field of construction and public works, and the blue economy are invited to contact Pôle Emploi St. Martin.

These three agreements help to bring the Collectivité’s action and Pôle Emploi as close as possible to local realities and the needs of fellow citizens. The sum of 5.5 million euros will be invested in the framework of this bilateral partnership to strengthen vocational training on the territory of St. Martin.

