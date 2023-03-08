The Gendarmerie will conduct controls during SXM Festival | THE DAILY HERALD

The Gendarmerie and Dutch-side police force KPSM conducted a major joint control at the Cole Bay border between 6:00pm and 8:00pm Wednesday. According to the Gendarmerie, the control was not carried out in connection with SXM Festival, but was focused on vehicle and immigration controls. Gendarmes checked cars going to the French side and KPSM cars going to the Dutch side. (Robert Luckock photo)

MARIGOT–The Gendarmerie has indicated it will conduct road controls during the SXM Festival period March 8-12 for “the safety of all.”

This event attracts a large number of tourists in a festive atmosphere every year. This must be compatible with the safety of festival-goers and residents alike, through compliance with the Highway Code, the Gendarmerie emphasised in a release.

Risky driving, particularly under the influence of alcohol or drugs, is particularly dangerous for all road users. In 2002, all fatal accidents in St. Martin involved at least one person who had been drinking or taking drugs.

For the safety of all, these behaviours should be avoided. Festival-goers are encouraged to make arrangements in advance to have someone drive them or to use the many taxis contracted by the SXM Festival organisers.

Responsible behaviour by everyone must remain an absolute priority on the road to prevent tragedies and to allow everyone to return home safe and sound so that the festival is a success.

For the safety of all, Gendarmerie patrols will be particularly mobilised and regular road checks will be carried out throughout the festival period.

Following several incidents in recent weeks, the préfet reminds that refusing to comply with the orders of a law enforcement officer is extremely serious, as it endangers the perpetrator, the Gendarmes and the people present in the controlled area.

Such irresponsible acts expose the offenders to serious criminal consequences, which can lead to prison sentences.

The Gendarmerie also said that last week it confiscated and took out of circulation a semi-automatic pistol and arrested two individuals for scooter theft and two individuals for car theft.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-gendarmerie-will-conduct-controls-during-sxm-festival