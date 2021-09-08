The grass is greener at OBBR with putting green for guests | THE DAILY HERALD

The new putting green for guests.

OYSTER BAY–Oyster Bay Beach Resort (OBBR) is continually upgrading its property to entertain and engage guests enjoying the Oyster Pond area in St Maarten.

Reimagining some underutilised space on the peninsula, OBBR has transformed it into an inviting putting green for guests of all skill levels. This eye-catching recreational addition was developed with local contractor Windward Roads, who performed the installation.

The green is located near the resort entrance with “great views” of Oyster Pond and Coral Beach Club Villas. “Guests can put in a little practice time and improve their putting skills, just steps away from Dawn Beach. We also look forward to friendly putting competitions as part of our busy resort activities schedule,” it was stated in a press release.

“This new amenity provides our guests another fun outlet in addition to the resort's award-winning pools and beach. The location of the green affords guests a scenic stroll through the resort's landscaped pathways with views of the water. The putting green is surrounded by a deep green perimeter that frames the three holes, accommodating multiple guests simultaneously. There is no doubt this new amenity will provide hours of fun and make the friendliest resort on the friendly island just a bit brighter,” OBBR said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-grass-is-greener-at-obbr-with-putting-green-for-guests