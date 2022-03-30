The Hague cuts gasoline excise tax for Caribbean Netherlands | THE DAILY HERALD

The Bottom, Saba



THE HAGUE–The Dutch government on Tuesday announced a temporary reduction of the excise duty on gasoline in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba per April 1.

The measure, which is also being implemented in the Netherlands, will last until the end of 2022, and is part of the package that the Dutch government has made available to compensate for the effect of the steep increase of energy prices in the Caribbean Netherlands.

This means that until the end of the year, the excise duty on gasoline in the Caribbean Netherlands will be reduced by US $0.16 per litre. Per April 1, the excise duty per litre of gasoline in St. Eustatius and Saba will be US $0.08 and US $0.16 in Bonaire. No excise duty is levied on diesel fuel in the Caribbean Netherlands.

The public entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will set the new gasoline tariff based on the excise duty reduction and communicate this on the island. The excise duty reduction comes from the package of five million euros that the Dutch government has allocated for the Caribbean Netherlands. Of this amount, 1.7 million euros is available for fiscal measures, such as excises and levies.

The temporary excise duty reduction will be secured via a policy decision of the Dutch government and will be sent to the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament as emergency legislation in order to receive speedy approval.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-hague-cuts-gasoline-excise-tax-for-caribbean-netherlands