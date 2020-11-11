…THE HEAVY RAINFALL/ FLOOD ADVISORY FOR ST. MAARTEN IS CANCELLED… | THE DAILY HERALD

PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 @ 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday midday (12:00 LST) November 12, 2020

WEATHER:

This afternoon, through tonight: Cloudy to overcast and breezy with showers.

Thursday morning through midday: Generally cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Forecast High: 27°C / 81°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today, through Thursday midday: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with an active tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea continues to produce cloudiness and showers across St. Maarten. Conditions will gradually improve as time progress. Therefore, the Heavy rainfall/ Flood Advisory has been cancelled. Nevertheless, residents and users of areas prone to flooding should remain vigilant as many areas are already saturated and additional rainfall could result in minor street flooding. Motorists and other road users should also continue to exercise caution.

Moderate marine conditions are predicted to prevail for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

The tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, accounting for flash flooding across the region. This wave has a high (80%) chance for development within the next 5 days, as it continues to move westward away from St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and keep the public updated accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday midday: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com.

