…THE HEAVY RAINFALL/ FLOOD WARNING IS DOWNGRADED TO A HEAVY RAINFALL/ FLOOD ADVISORY | THE DAILY HERALD

FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 12PM WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2020…

PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday morning (06:00 LST) November 12, 2020

Today, through Thursday morning: Mainly cloudy to overcast and breezy with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 27°C / 81°F Forecast Low: 23°C / 73°F

Sunset Today: 5:36 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:17 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today, through Thursday morning: East to southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 18 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with an active tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea will continue to produce cloudiness and showers across St. Maarten today. The Heavy Rainfall/ Flood Warning has been downgraded to an advisory for St. Maarten until 12pm. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding should remain vigilant as many areas are already saturated. Motorists and other road users should continue to exercise caution as additional rainfall would result in street flooding and rock falls along hillsides.

Moderate marine conditions are predicted to prevail for the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

The tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, accounting for flash flooding across the region. This wave has a high (80%) chance for development within the next 5 days, as it continues to move westward away from St. Maarten.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the progress of this system and keep the public updated accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Partly cloudy and breezy, becoming cloudy at times with isolated showers.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-heavy-rainfall-flood-warning-is-downgraded-to-a-heavy-rainfall-flood-advisory-for