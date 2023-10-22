…THE HURRICANE WARNING DISCONTINUED FOR ST. MAARTEN… | THE DAILY HERALD

…A FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN # 15

DATE ISSUED: Sunday 22nd October 2023 TIME: 8:30 AM (12:30UTC)

Abundant moisture and instability associated with Hurricane Tammy will account for cloudy to overcast skies, widespread showers, gusty winds, and thunderstorms across St. Maarten. Showers are expected to be heavy at times and cause flooding and rockslides in vulnerable areas. As much as 4 to 8 inches of rainfall can be expected during the next 24 to 48 hours. Therefore, residents and users of flood prone areas are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

In case there are lightning strikes very close to your location (loud thunder, less than three seconds between lightning discharge and thunder), switch off and disconnect any sensitive electronic equipment. Also, disconnect any phone line from your computer.

RECAP on Hurricane Tammy

At 8:00 am, the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 18.9 north, longitude 62.5 west or about 71 miles north-northeast of St. Maarten. Maximum sustained winds remain are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible today, followed by fluctuations in strength thereafter.

Tammy is moving towards the north-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion is expected today, followed by a turn toward the north or northeast on Monday.

Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and Tropical Storm force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

Based on its current forecast track, Tammy will continue MOVING AWAY from St. Maarten.

Forecast Section 502A

Meteorological Department St. Maarten

POTENTIAL IMPACTS FOR ST. MAARTEN:

Seas: Hazardous seas peaking at 14 feet, mainly along the eastern shores and ground swells. Interests along the coast should take the necessary actions to preserve life and property. A Small Craft Warning remains in effect until further notice.

Weather: Cloudy to overcast with widespread showers (4 to 8 inches of accumulated rainfall), thunderstorms and possible tropical force winds. Flooding and rockslides are anticipated in vulnerable areas during the passage of the hurricane.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-hurricane-warning-discontinued-for-st-maarten