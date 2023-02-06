The King, Queen and Princess have arrived | THE DAILY HERALD

AIRPORT–King Willem Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess of Orange Catharina-Amalia, arrived in St. Maarten to a warm welcome at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) around 9:50am Monday.

The members of the Royal Family were greeted by dignitaries and received a bouquet of flowers from two exemplary pupils: 12-year-old Malyk Morrison from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School and 11-year-old Rosalia Lake from the Ruby Labega School.

They will be visiting a number of locations over the next two days.

