…THE SMALL CRAFT WARNING FOR ST MAARTEN IS CANCELLED… | THE DAILY HERALD

Meteorological Department St. Maarten

SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN

DATE ISSUED: Sunday, January 03, 2021 TIME: 18:00hrs (22:00UTC)

The Atlantic high-pressure ridge continues to be the dominant feature across the region. However, the slackening of the pressure gradient will lead to a reduction of winds and consequently subsiding seas.

With decreasing winds and diminishing seas overnight, conditions will no longer warrant a Small Craft Warning for St. Maarten. Nevertheless, small craft operators and sea bathers should continue exercising caution as swells up to 7 feet are expected during the next 24 hours.

