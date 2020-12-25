…THE SMALL CRAFT WARNING FOR ST MAARTEN IS CANCELLED… | THE DAILY HERALD

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6 PM DECEMBER 25, 2020…

Meteorological Department St. Maarten

SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, December 24, 2020 TIME: 18:30hrs (22:30UTC)

The tight pressure gradient across the region will gradually slacken as a low-level trough continues to move away from the region. Consequently, the support for hazardous sea conditions will diminish through Friday.

Hazardous marine conditions are expected for the next 24 hours, peaking up to 10 feet.

Seas will gradually subside throughout Friday. Consequently, the small craft warning has been downgraded to an advisory and will remain in place until Friday evening.

Sea bathers should avoid swimming. Small craft operators and persons with interests along the coast should continue to exercise extreme caution. Some coastal flooding is also possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-small-craft-warning-for-st-maarten-is-cancelled