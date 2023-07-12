The SSS islands in promotion campaign in the Netherlands | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Martin Tourism Office was in the Netherlands recently with hoteliers to promote the destination.

MARIGOT–Saint-Martin/Sint Maarten, Saba and Saint-Eustatius combined their strengths on June 29 to gain visibility on the other side of the Atlantic in the Netherlands with a joint campaign called “SSS Islands” to promote a coherent regional Caribbean destination that is rich in diverse experiences.

To attract the attention of visitors from the Netherlands, leading Dutch tour operators and travel agents marketing the Caribbean were invited to a restaurant on the beach at Zandvoort, a small seaside town on the North Sea, 30 minutes from Amsterdam.

The Tourism Office of Saint-Martin was there, accompanied by a delegation of hoteliers from La Playa, Palm Court, Secrets Resort and Grand Case Beach Club.

Representatives of the SSS islands offered Dutch tourism professionals the characteristic Caribbean flavours in a tropical musical atmosphere. The Saint-Martin delegation was able to meet some 55 travel agents one-on-one, to raise awareness of the destination’s advantages.

While the main aim was to boost bookings from Dutch tourists, it was also important to maintain the image of a trendy destination, able to respond to requests from specialists and share tools with travel agents to help them boost their sales.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-sss-islands-in-promotion-campaign-in-the-netherlands