The TG Band wins 2024 road march | THE DAILY HERALD

Mr. Oezy and The TG Band soon after being crowned.

POND ISLAND–Mr. Oezy and The TG Band took home the title of Road Monarch at the Carnival Road March competition held in Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village last Friday.

The first performer to take the stage was CbgYvngsta, who intrigued the audience with his song “Wet Sticky Like Glue”.

Next up was Niqo SMW, who brought a unique twist to the competition with his song “Madness”. His performance featured moko jumbies showcasing their amazing skills, as well as dancers who added an extra element of excitement to his act.

The TG Band stole the show with their high-energy performance of the song “DNA Rock Ya Soul”. Their choreography, crowd engagement and impressive fireworks displays left the audience in awe and solidified their status as the frontrunners in the competition.

Participants were judged on lyrics, rendition and performance, with The TG Band impressing the judges and securing the title of Road Monarch with their performance.

After being crowned, Mr. Oezy and his band expressed their appreciation and stressed the significance of preserving their culture. Mr. Oezy invited past road monarchs and contenders such as King James, Rummer, King Vers, Skillband, ZTB and No Limit Band to participate in next year’s contest.

