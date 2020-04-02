The UWI Open Campus training educators to deliver courses online | THE DAILY HERALD

Dr. Denise Gaspard-Richards. Photo courtesy UWIScholar.

ANGUILLA–As part of its outreach thrust to give back to the region in light of the COVID-19 virus, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus has been assisting educators in the region to identify alternative ways of providing continuing education for their students.

Webinars are being conducted from March 30 to April 3, focusing on topics such as: using a Web conferencing tool to facilitate online delivery of content; basics for use of the Moodle Learning Management System; and how to engage students in the online environment. Community college staff, primary and secondary school teachers, principals and curriculum officers are taking part in the training that is for six hours altogether. It is covering educators in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, St. Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, Barbados and Anguilla.

Dr. Denise Gaspard-Richards, Director of the Academic Programming and Delivery Division (APAD) at the Open Campus said the objective of the training is to assist staff in educational institutions to quickly move to online modes for continuity of teaching and learning activities in the current school year.

The Open Campus response followed a joint meeting among regional education stakeholders, including the Open Campus and the Eastern Caribbean Joint Board of Teacher Education (ECJBTE) last week. “It is expected that approximately 600 participants will benefit from this professional development opportunity that the Open Campus has collaborated on with the ECJBTE to offer the East Caribbean region, at no cost to our stakeholders,” Gaspard-Richards stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/the-uwi-open-campus-training-educators-to-deliver-courses-online