The Wailers to headline 45th Heineken Regatta | THE DAILY HERALD

The Wailers are set to headline the 45th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

COLE BAY–The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta has announced that renowned reggae band The Wailers will headline the 45th anniversary of the four-day racing and entertainment event on Sunday, March 9.

The Wailers – a band formed by former members of Bob Marley and the Wailers after Marley's death in 1981 – is set to play classic hits, such as “Natural Mystic”, “Positive Vibration” and “Roots, Rock, Reggae”.

The band’s current leader is Aston Barrett, Jr. He is the son of The Wailers’ original bandleader and bassist Aston “Familyman” Barrett, who died last year.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate 45 years of ‘Serious Fun!’ than with the legendary sounds of The Wailers,” said Cary Byerley, Regatta Chair of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. “Their timeless music and positive energy perfectly capture the spirit of the Regatta, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to St. Maarten for this milestone event.”

The Wailers’ performance on Sunday, as well as all four days at the Port de Plaisance Regatta Village, will be free to the public.

The 45th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta takes place from March 6-9, kicking off every day with daily regatta prizes at 6:00pm.

The four-day entertainment segment features local and regional artists, such as Tamillia, King James, Orange Grove, Trilla-G and Alison Hinds.

“The addition of The Wailers to the line-up ensures a grand finale that will have the entire island dancing under the Caribbean stars together,” the organisers said in a press release on Monday.

Zoila Sanchez, St. Maarten Heineken Brand Manager, said: “For 45 years, Heineken has been more than just a sponsor: we’ve been a proud partner in shaping the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta into the world-class event it is today. The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is more than a sailing race; it’s a celebration of the island and its culture, bringing people together from all over the world.”

