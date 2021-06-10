Third COVID-19 death for this week confirmed | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Total active cases now 77 ~

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten recorded the passing of a third person within a week as a result of COVID-19 on Thursday, June 10. This puts the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 at 31.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley extended his sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim who passed away. “Heartfelt thoughts go out the family in this time of sorrow,” he said.

Eight persons have tested positive for COVID-19 and one recovery has been recorded, bringing the total active cases to 77. The total number of confirmed cases is now 2,511.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 73 persons in home isolation. Four patients are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 has increased to 31.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 2,403. There are 136 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The VSA Ministry Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 3,063 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS has tested 30,424 persons throughout the community. CPS said as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Ottley urges residents and visitors to be mindful and practise the public health interventions: mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.

“If you have not been vaccinated, please go out and do so,” said Ottley.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/third-covid-19-death-for-this-week-confirmed