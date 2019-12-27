Third man arrested for supermarket robbery | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Special Robbery Unit of the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM arrested a third suspect, a man with initials M.A.A., in the ongoing investigation of an armed robbery of a supermarket on Union Road in Cole Bay. AA. was arrested while walking in Philipsburg around 12:00pm Monday, December 23.

The robbery took place around 8:10pm on October 4. Two young men dressed in black pants, shoes and hoodies, entered the establishment brandishing a firearm and proceeded to rob the cashier. After the robbery the suspects fled on foot, disappearing into the dark behind the building.

Two other men, J.S.F. and O.D.G. were detained at their places of employment on November 21, for their involvement in the robbery. At the time, police said F. and G. were also suspected in several other armed robberies.

Like F. and G., The Daily Herald understands A. is also suspected in othAer armed robberies.

A. is being held in preventive custody pending further investigation, said police in a press release on Tuesday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93565-third-man-arrested-for-supermarket-robbery