Thomas Roggendorf to step down as GEBE Transition Manager effective June 12 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–NV GEBE Transition Manager Thomas Roggendorf has submitted his "conditional resignation" from the company and is set to leave on June 12, according to an internal notice dated June 9, 2026.

In the notice, Roggendorf informed employees that he had "submitted my conditional resignation as Transition Manager of NV GEBE. In accordance with the application notice period, my final day at the office will be June 12th 2026," he wrote.

Roggendorf said he would remain actively involved in the days leading up to his departure to ensure an orderly transition. "In the coming days I will remain fully engaged in supporting an orderly transition and ensure a proper handover of responsibilities and ongoing matters," the notice stated.

According to the notice, the Supervisory Board of Directors will provide additional information on the leadership transition. "The Supervisory Board of Directors will communicate further in due course regarding the next steps including arrangements for succession and continuity of leadership," Roggendorf wrote.

He also thanked employees for their support during his tenure. "I would like to express my sincere appreciation for your cooperation, professionalism, and dedication during my time with the organisation. It has been a privilege to work alongside you," he said.

Roggendorf added that he wished "NV GEBE continued stability and success moving forward."

Roggendorf is currently listed on NV GEBE's website as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The website also lists Wilco Seinen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The resignation will go into effect three days before a public peaceful protest against GEBE planned for Monday, June 15, beginning at 1:00 pm and plans for a class action lawsuit against the company. The demonstration is being organised over billing concerns and other issues faced by consumers.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/thomas-roggendorf-to-step-down-as-gebe-transition-manager-effective-june-12