Three active COVID-19 cases on St. Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek has confirmed that there are three active cases on St. Maarten, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 81. One is a person who arrived on the repatriated US flight of Saturday, July 18 and two new cases have been reported to the Collection Prevention Services (CPS) as of July 22.

The minister said that the three individuals are being actively monitored by CPS and isolating at their residences. The two latter cases were noted after the individuals contacted CPS reporting flu-like symptoms and were consequently tested.

CPS has started contact tracing for all persons these two new cases may have been in contact with. Those contacted, have been placed in quarantine and received information from CPS on COVID-19. Over the course of the quarantine period these persons will be monitored by CPS.

The minister said that CPS will also follow up with the workplaces of both persons as part of their contract tracing process. He noted that during the course of contact tracing, CPS will uphold the patient’s confidentiality and no personal information will be disclosed about the case to their employers or the contacts of the person. “If an employer contacts CPS they will provide general information on COVID-19 and prevention measures,” Panneflek added.

CPS is busy with source tracing and gathering information on how both individuals may have contracted the infection. The minister confirmed that these persons have not recently travelled on an international flight. However, one person did confirm recent travels to another Caribbean island. Furthermore, these persons indicated that they did not have contact with a confirmed case.

Panneflek concluded by reminding the public to play their part in the prevention of COVID-19 by washing their hands frequently with soap and water, practicing social distancing and wearing masks in public settings.

Persons experiencing flu like symptoms are advised to remain at home and contact their general practitioner. For additional questions or concerns call CPS at 914.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/three-active-covid-19-cases-on-st-maarten