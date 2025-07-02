Three arrested, firearms seized in joint cross-border operation | THE DAILY HERALD

Illegal weapons and ammunition seized in Maho on Wednesday morning.

MAHO–In a coordinated operation with French law enforcement, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM officers carried out a targeted house search in the Maho area during the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 2.

Acting on a formal request from their French counterparts and under the direction of an investigating judge, KPSM detectives, supported by the specialised Arrest Team, executed the operation, which resulted in the arrest of three individuals – one female and two male.

The suspects, identified by their initials, are A.K.G-F (22), K.G-F (15) and M.M. (26). The operation is part of an ongoing investigation into a murder committed on the French side of the island and also concerns illegal firearm possession.

Authorities seized a cache of illegal items during the search, including three handguns, two automatic rifles, a significant quantity of ammunition, a large sum of cash, and a quantity of marijuana.

The suspects are currently in police custody for questioning and are expected to be formally detained. At least one of the individuals is slated for extradition to the French side to face charges related to the homicide investigation.

In a statement, KPSM reaffirmed its commitment to cross-border cooperation in the fight against organised and violent crime. “We continue to work closely with international and regional law enforcement partners to ensure the safety and security of our communities,” the police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/three-arrested-firearms-seized-in-joint-cross-border-operation